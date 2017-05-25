Union of police responds to mayor's call for officer who shot Sterling to be fired

The Baton Rouge Union of Police has issued a statement in response to a letter from Mayor-president Sharon Weston Broome, calling for the firing of the officer who shot and killed Alton Sterling.

On Wednesday, May 24, the lawyers for the mothers of Sterling's children sent a letter to both Mayor Broome and Baton Rouge Police Chief Carl Dabadie, demanding both officers involved in the shooting death of Sterling, Blane Salamoni and Howie Lake II, be fired.

Broome responded the same night, saying she believes Officer Salamoni should be terminated from the department for his role in the shooting.

In response to the mayor's statement, the president of the Baton Rouge Union of Police, Sgt. C. Bryan Taylor, issued a statement, saying firing the officers would prevent their due process.

The full statement reads:

The Baton Rouge Union of Police stand behind the men and women of the Baton Rouge Police Department and the citizens of Baton Rouge. It is confusing to us that the Mayor-President would call for the termination of our Officers before the legal process has concluded, thus preventing their due process. For us to be a truly unified city, our leaders MUST not divide us. This is our professional and complete response to this matter. There will be no further statements. BT Sgt. C. Bryan Taylor

