Special glove helps little girl's severe tremors

Tatiana Harlow, 9, has had a hard time doing simple tasks ever since she was born. Harlow has essential tremors, meaning her hands constantly shake.

"I can't get my own stuff,” Harlow said. “And like, people tease me and comment about it. And I just wish it was not there."

Despite her condition, she developed a love for painting and drawing. "I'm really good at drawing humans,” Harlow said. “Up close humans and like far away humans, landscapes, and places and buildings."

Harlow's mother found Krista Madere, a Baton Rouge physical therapist, online. Madere invented the Readi-Steadi Orthotic Glove, which helps patients with tremors or Parkinson's Disease steady their hands.

Harlow and her mom drove to Baton Rouge Thursday morning, where she was given fitted gloves free of charge. Harlow showed immediate improvement after putting the gloves on. She can now paint and write with a steady hand, and enjoy one of her favorite foods: ice cream.

"It really gives patients options,” Madere said. “And it empowers them to choose."

LSU kinesiology professor, Arend Van Gemmert, says he's impressed. He met Madere at a convention and was intrigued by the device.

"This is a game changer for a lot of patients,” said Van Gemmert. “Because if you have tremors, when you try to reach for a cup or when you try to eat, it will actually make you really tired, and sometimes it's even painful."

Madere's work is far from finished though. She wants to do more research to see if there are any long-term benefits to wearing the gloves consistently. She says some of her patients had improved motor skills after taking the gloves off, but only for about 20 minutes.

While she continues her work, Harlow is looking forward to life with a steady hand.

