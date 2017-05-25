St. Mary Parish man arrested; 23 lbs of marijuana found in shed

A St. Mary Parish man has been arrested on multiple drug charges after officials reportedly located 23 lbs of marijuana on the property.

On May 22, detectives with the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office Narcotics Section executed a search warrant at a home on Freetown Rd. in Glencoe. Detectives reportedly found 23 bags of marijuana, each weighing about a pound, in a shed on the property.

Detectives also located more than two dozen Lortabs and $1,375 in cash. During the investigation, officials found evidence the drugs and cash belonged to Rondell Landry, 25, the resident of the home. It was also found the money was gained from the sale of the illegal drugs. Officials say Landry was not home at the time of the search, so a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Landry is charged with the following:

Possession with the intent to distribute schedule I narcotics (marijuana)

Transactions involving drug proceeds

Possession with the intent to distribute schedule II narcotics (Lortabs)

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Landry then turned himself in two days later on May 24. He was arrested, then released after posting a $23,000 bond.

