LSU and BYU set for primetime kickoff

It is time to start making your plans for LSU's season opener against BYU.
The AdvoCare Texas Kickoff in Houston, TX, featuring the Tigers and Cougars will kickoff at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN.
The SEC's first big matchup of the day between Florida and Michigan will kickoff at 2:30 p.m. on ABC.
The game of the week between Alabama and Florida State will kickoff at 7 p.m. on ABC.
SEC Football Opening Weekend
Thursday, Aug. 31
7 p.m.: Florida A&M at Arkansas (in Little Rock, Ark.), SEC Network
Saturday, Sept. 2
2 p.m.: South Carolina vs. NC State (in Charlotte, N.C.), ESPN
2:30 p.m.: Florida vs. Michigan (in Arlington, Texas), ABC
3 p.m.: Kentucky at Southern Miss, CBS Sports Network
5:15 p.m.: Appalachian St. at Georgia, ESPN
7 p.m.: Alabama vs. Florida State (Chick-fil-A Kickoff in Atlanta), ABC
7 p.m.: Vanderbilt at Middle Tennessee, CBS Sports Network
8:30 p.m.: LSU vs. BYU (AdvoCare Texas Kickoff in Houston, Texas), ESPN
Sunday, Sept. 3
6:30 p.m.: Texas A&M at UCLA, FOX
Monday, Sept. 4
7 p.m.: Tennessee vs. Georgia Tech (Chick-fil-A Kickoff in Atlanta, Ga.), ESPN
