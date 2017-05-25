BREC skate park reopens after cleaning ‘worst graffiti’ park history

BREC Extreme Sports and Skate Park has reopened after being forced to shut down for a day to clean the “worst graffiti” they have ever seen.

"Thanks to everyone who quickly came to our aid and helped with the extensive clean-up efforts," states a post on the park's Facebook page.

The graffiti was discovered Thursday, May 25 by maintenance crews.

“This is the most graffiti we’ve had at one time and the most in size,” said Brandon Smith, director of special facilities for BREC.

Smith believes at least three people went into the park sometime between Thursday late evening and Friday early morning.

“There looks to be about three or more people involved based on the styles,” he said. “We don’t think it’s any of the local skate guys. We have the utmost respect for them and they really look after the park and take care of it.”

This vandalism came at the worst time for the park.

“We do start our summer camp next week and we have all of our summer staff out there training,” Smith explained. “This is not what we should be focusing our efforts on this today.”

But protocol required cleaning up the graffiti before the park can reopen, which they were able to do Friday morning.

If you know anything about this incident that could help find the person(s) responsible, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867, or BREC at (225) 272-9200.

