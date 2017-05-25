BREC crews cleaning ‘worst graffiti’ in history of skate park

Crews are cleaning up the “worst graffiti” they have ever seen at the BREC Extreme Sports and Skate Park.

“This morning [Thursday, May 25] our maintenance crews discovered that there’s graffiti on the bowls of the skate park and it is pretty extensive,” said Brandon Smith, director of special facilities for BREC. “This is the most graffiti we’ve had at one time and the most in size.”

Smith believes at least three people went into the park sometime overnight.

“There looks to be about three or more people involved based on the styles,” he said. “We don’t think it’s any of the local skate guys. We have the utmost respect for them and they really look after the park and take care of it.”

This vandalism comes at the worst time for the park.

“We do start our summer camp next week and we have all of our summer staff out there training,” Smith explained. “This is not what we should be focusing our efforts on this today.”

But protocol requires cleaning up the graffiti before the park can reopen.

“The rest of the park is open and we will have the rock wall open later today,” Smith noted. “We’re hoping to get the skate area open as soon as possible.”

If you know anything about this incident that could help find the person(s) responsible, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867, or BREC at (225) 272-9200.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.