BBQ Baby Back Ribs from Ralph's Market

Ingredients
Baby back ribs
Olive oil
Ralph's Market Special Rub
Directions
Rub the ribs with the olive oil
Rub the ribs generously with Ralph's Market Special Rub
Turn the grill to high - 450 degrees
Put the ribs on the grill, bone side down for 20 minutes
Take off grill and wrap very tightly with aluminum foil, putting back on the grill for 2 1/2 hours at 250 degrees.