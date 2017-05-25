FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Near record-low temps Thursday

YOUR QUICKCAST:

THURSDAY: Lots of sunshine, light southerly winds; a bit warmer - a high of 83°

THURSDAY NIGHT: Clear skies - not as cool; a low of 64°

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny - increasing heat/humidity; heating up, a high of 90°

**Forecasters at NOAA Climate Prediction Center say the Atlantic could see another above-normal hurricane season this year**

- Predicting a 70% likelihood of 11 to 17 named storms

- Of which, 5 to 9 could be hurricanes

- And, of that, 2 to 4 could be major hurricanes (Category 3 or higher)

- This includes Tropical Storm Arlene - a rare pre-season storm that formed in the eastern Atlantic Ocean in April

- After T.S. Arlene, the next three names will be Bret, Cindy, and Don …

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

-We missed tying the RECORD LOW Thursday morning by only 2 degrees!! Officially at Baton Rouge Metro Airport, we d ropped to 54°; the record for Thursday’s date is 52°, set in 1979

- Low humidity, low dew point and a quiet scan on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar all added up to a brilliant Thursday morning out-the-door!

- While we will warm up - a bit - later in the day (from the upper 70°s Wednesday to the mid 80°s Thursday), our afternoon high will still be a few degrees below the norm for late May

- As usual, this Chamber of Commerce weather won’t last long … just enough to have us wanting more ... we start heating up again as soon as Friday morning (only d ropping into the mid 60°s), with an anticipated daytime Friday high of 90° …

- Increasing southerly winds will aid in the return of very warm, humid conditions - which will become more and more noticeable over the holiday weekend; early Saturday, no cooler than the lower 70°s … 90° each afternoon Saturday and Sunday

- The potential for rainfall also returns to the forecast by the latter part of the weekend … scattered showers/storms Sunday (30%); numerous showers/storms Memorial Day Monday (60% coverage); perhaps a Plan B for outdoor activities would be a good idea ...

BOATERS FORECAST:

Coastal Waters: SW winds, 5 - 10 knots; Seas, 2 - 4 feet; light chop

Inland Lakes: W winds, 5 - 10 knots; Waves, 1 foot or less

TIDES FOR MAY 26:

HIGH TIDE: 11:16 a.m. +1.6

LOW TIDE: 9:13 p.m. -0.3

RECORD HIGH/LOW FOR MAY 25 … 98° (1922); 52° (1979)

NORMAL HIGH/LOW FOR MAY 25 … 88°; 68°

SUNRISE: 6:05 a.m.

SUNSET: 7:59 p.m.

