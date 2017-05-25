LSU advances to meet Kentucky in the SEC Tournament

LSU will play the Kentucky Wildcats Thursday night after advancing in the SEC Tournament with a win against the Missouri Tigers.

The Tigers beat Mizzou 10-3, earning head coach Paul Mainieri his 500th victory at LSU.

The Wildcats beat South Carolina 7-2 Wednesday night, to advance in the winners bracket.

Kentucky (39-19, 19-11) and LSU (40-17, 21-9) met earlier this year in Lexington. The Wildcats took two-out-of-three against the Tigers, 12-5, 3-4 and 10-2.

LSU enters the game winning 13 of their last 15 games, while Kentucky is looking to bounce back after losing two-out-of-three against Florida to end the regular season.

The Wildcats are hitting an incredible .321 as a team.

First baseman Evan White leads the team with a .380 batting average. White has hit eight home runs, one triple and 23 doubles this season.

Tristan Pompey is not far behind, batting .371, with nine home runs, 16 doubles and 40 RBI.

Riley Mahan leads the Wildcats with 14 home runs and 56 RBI. He has a .335 batting average and 22 doubles.

First pitch from Hoover, AL, is set for 8 p.m. and the game will air on the SEC Network.

