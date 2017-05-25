Some flood victims living in MHUs may be eligible to buy them, according to FEMA

Louisiana and FEMA have agreed to let some victims of the historic August 2016 floods to buy their manufactured housing unit (MHU) if they still don’t have a permanent place to live, according to officials.

FEMA stated people who owned a home before the floods and now live in an MHU may be eligible to purchase it as soon as it is determined, through no fault of their own, that they can’t repair or replace their flood-damaged home within the 18-month period of federal assistance.

According to FEMA, it uses a formula to determine the Adjusted Fair Market Value (AFMV). Officials said no unit will be sold for less than 25 percent of the AFMV regardless of the family’s financial situation. They added units will be sold “as is” and where is.”

FEMA said it will send out letters to eligible applicants.

