NOAA predicts above-normal Atlantic hurricane season is most likely

Forecaster with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predicts it will most likely be an above-normal Atlantic hurricane season.

NOAA predicts a 45 percent chance of an above-normal season, a 35 percent chance of a near-normal season, and only a 20 percent chance of a below-normal season.

Forecasters predict a 70 percent likelihood of 11 to 17 named storms (winds of 39 mph or higher), of which 5 to 9 could become hurricanes (winds of 74 mph or higher), including 2 to 4 major hurricanes (Category 3, 4 or 5; winds of 111 mph or higher).

An average season produces 12 named storms of which six become hurricanes, including three major hurricanes.

Hurricane season runs from June 1 to November 30.

