LSU baseball gets 10-3 victory over Missouri in SEC Tourney; Mainieri picks up win No. 500

Information provided by LSU Sports

HOOVER, AL - Senior second baseman Cole Freeman collected four hits and four RBI Wednesday night, and sophomore right-hander Caleb Gilbert pitched five strong innings to lead third-ranked LSU to a 10-3 win over Missouri in the second round of the SEC Tournament at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium.

The win was coach Paul Mainieri's 500th at LSU, as he improved his record at the school to 500-199-3 (.714) in 11 seasons.

LSU, which was won eight straight games and 12 of its last 13 against SEC teams, improved to 40-17 on the year.

LSU, the tournament's No. 2 seed, will play third-seeded Kentucky at approximately 8 p.m. on Thursday. Tenth-seeded Missouri will face No. 11 seed South Carolina at approximately 1 p.m. Thursday in an elimination game.

Gilbert, a Hoover, Ala., native pitching in his hometown, worked five innings and limited Missouri to one run on three hits with one walk and three strikeouts, as he raised his record to 4-1.

Missouri opened the scoring in the top of the second inning when leftfielder Kameron Misner launched a solo home run, his seventh dinger of the season.

LSU erupted for four runs on four hits against Sikkema in the bottom of the third inning to take a 4-1 lead. Centerfielder Zach Watson belted a run-scoring double to tie the contest before Freeman gave the Tigers the lead with a sacrifice fly.

Centerfielder Antoine Duplantis and first baseman Nick Coomes also contributed RBI singles in the third to highlight the Tigers' outburst.

The Tigers added two runs in the fifth when Duplantis delivered another run-scoring single, and Coomes contributed an run-scoring groundout.

Missouri narrowed the game to 6-2 in the eighth with an unearned run against reliever Zack Hess, but LSU struck for four runs in the bottom of the frame, as shortstop Kramer Robertson lined an RBI double, and Freeman blasted a three-run homer, his second dinger of the season and the third of his LSU career.

