Non-emergency numbers to save

Non-emergency numbers to save

(WAFB) -

Call these numbers when you need assistance but it’s NOT a life-threatening emergency:

Baton Rouge Police: (225) 389-2000

EBR Sheriff’s Office: (225) 389-5000

EBR Public Works hotline: 311 or (225) 389-3090

OLOL LakeLine Direct: (225) 765-LAKE (5253) or toll free 877-765-5253

National Poison Control Center: 800-222-1222

Livingston Sheriff’s Office: (225) 686-2241

Ascension Sheriff’s Office: (225) 621-8300

West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office: (225) 343-9234

Iberville Sheriff’s Office: (225) 687-5100

Pointe Coupee Sheriff’s Office: (225) 638-5400

West Feliciana Sheriff’s Office: (225) 635-3241

East Feliciana Sheriff’s Office: (225) 683-3313

St. Helena Sheriff’s Office: (225) 222-4413

St. James Sheriff’s Office: (225) 562-2200

St. Mary Sheriff’s Office: (337) 828-1960 or (985) 384-1622

