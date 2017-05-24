Non-emergencies a problem for 911 dispatchers

Calling 911 is not something you WANT to do, because those numbers only get dialed when it's a life or death situation - at least that's how it's supposed to work.More >>
Headlines for local news, national news, weather, traffic, sports, and entertainment.More >>
Roadway incidents for Thursday, May 25.More >>
Two days after the deadly attack at a concert in Manchester, England, a Baton Rouge woman who was at the concert is recounting the events of the tragic night.More >>
With a party-line vote, a Senate panel killed a bill Wednesday increasing the minimum wage in Louisiana.More >>
A parent's love knows no bounds. But what happens when you truly believe your child is going to harm himself or someone else? One family tells News 4 they made a heartbreaking decision about their son with autism, all because they felt they had no other options.More >>
Following his resignation Tuesday afternoon, the principal of Kirbyville High School walked out his truck, where he apparently shot and killed himself, according to police.More >>
The Tornado Watch went into effect at 10 a.m.More >>
Two photos showing high school students in what appears to be "black face" generated hundreds of shares on Facebook this week sparked outrage and prompted Gardendale's High School principal to issue a statement that the school was looking into it.More >>
Search and rescue efforts continue for the three passengers of an overturned fishing vessel about one mile northeast of Tybee Island.More >>
