'Operation Wildcat' nets numerous arrests; $17k worth of drugs seized in Walker

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, along with the help of numerous other agencies, executed multiple search warrants in Walker on Tuesday, May 23 as part of Operation Wildcat.

"This operation was the result of an extensive and lengthy investigation by my LPSO Narcotics Division. As a result, numerous arrests were made, approximately $17,000 worth of illegal drugs were removed from the streets of Livingston Parish, and several firearms were seized," said Sheriff Jason Ard.

The following items were seized during the operation:

Approx. 400 grams of marijuana

Approx. 400 prescription pills

Approx. 8 grams of crack cocaine

Approx. 62 grams of powder cocaine

Approx. $7,000 in cash

Three handguns

"This is the biggest operation I've seen involving multiple agencies working together that wasn't involving a natural disaster or emergency and it went smoothly. This was in part because of the professionalism from everyone involved and we can't thank them enough because it wouldn't have been possible without them," said a senior LPSO narcotics detective.

"When you have an operation of this magnitude, it's possible that things won't always go as planned, but because of the training of all the agencies involved, it was successful not only from a standpoint of arrests, but everyone came back safely. I couldn't be prouder of those veterans working in my Narcotics and Criminal Patrol Divisions and the working relationship we have with surrounding agencies," said Ard. "Our community has always been involved with our office. They don't like seeing these activities go on in their neighborhoods and they constantly reach out to help us solve not only narcotics cases, but other crimes as well. They play a huge role in situations like these."

The following arrests were made as part of Operation Wildcat:

Robert Brumfield, 18

Blake Butler, 23

Justin Cannon, 33

Daryl Carter, 19

David Carter, 31

Lashunda Carter, 27

Tosha Felder, 34

Walter Felder, 44

Barry Fortenberry, 39 Possession of schedule V narcotics (Bonded from LPDC, Bond: $10,030)

Justin Harper, 34

Devon Henderson, 24 Manufacture, cultivation, distribution, and possession with the intent to distribute schedule I narcotics (Currently incarcerated in another parish)

Deondra Hookfin, 22

Stephen Kinchen, 34

Christopher Lott, 18

Meleika Morris, 27 Possession of schedule I narcotics Possession of schedule II narcotics (Bonded from LPDC, Bond: $30,030)

Chad Parker, 36

Kendric Rushton, 39

Clinton Russell, 24

Kolby Stewart, 18

Shane Taylor, 25 Distribution of schedule II narcotics (Currently incarcerated in another parish)

Sean Walker, 46

"We are extremely appreciative of the efforts of the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office in conducting this roundup. We are very fortunate to have a sheriff’s office with the resources necessary to conduct an operation of this magnitude," said Walker Police Chief David Addison.

"I mean it when I say there is zero tolerance when it comes to illegal drugs in our community. Point blank, if you want to involve yourself with that type of activity in Livingston Parish, then prepare for a visit from us," said Ard.

