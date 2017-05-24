Livingston Parish man arrested on child porn charges

A Livingston Parish man has been arrested on charges related to the distribution of child pornography images, reports Louisiana State Police.

On Wednesday, May 24, investigators with the LSP Bureau of Investigations - Special Victims Unit arrested Leonard Hulsey, 47, after they learned he was in possession of child pornography.

Investigators executed a search warrant at a home on Bay Paul Rd. in Livingston as the result of a child pornography investigation. After the search, a suspect, who investigators believed was at a hotel in Denham Springs, was identified. Hulsey was located at the Americas Best Value Inn in Denham Springs. After being interviewed, Hulsey reportedly admitted to downloading and saving images of child pornography at a home in Maurepas. Investigators discovered said images at the home in Maurepas on a device belonging to Hulsey.

Hulsey was then placed under arrest and charged with five counts of distribution of child pornography. He was booked into the Livingston Parish Jail. The case remains under investigation and further charges may be pending.

To report any suspected crimes involving sex trafficking or child exploitation, click here, then click the "Suspicious Activity" link.

