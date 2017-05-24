The Ultimate Burger

Substituting a few siple ingredients in your recipes will go a long way to making them - and you - significantly more healthy!

Air date: May 25, 2017. Source: Chef John Folse

Prep Time: 45 Minutes Yields: 6 Servings

A great hamburger starts with a flavorful cut of meat with 15–20 percent fat, such as sirloin, chuck or round. The meat should be ground twice; first through the coarse plate of a grinder, then through the fine plate. The fewer ingredients added to the meat, the better; allow garnishes to add flavor. Remember to handle meat as little as possible so the burger maintains its juiciness.

Ingredients for Burgers:

2¼ pounds ground round, chuck or sirloin beef

2 tbsps melted unsalted butter or olive oil

salt and cracked black pepper to taste

granulated garlic to taste

6 hamburger buns

Ingredients for Toppings:

6 ounces sliced cheddar cheese

leafy green lettuce

sliced tomatoes

thinly sliced red onions

sliced dill or sweet pickles

12 slices bacon, cooked

ketchup

mustard

mayonnaise

Method:

Preheat grill to high. Divide meat into 6 equal portions. Lightly wet your hands with cold water then form each portion of meat into a round patty, 4 inches wide and of even thickness. When ready to cook, oil the grill grate. Brush one side of patties lightly with melted butter. Season with salt, pepper and granulated garlic. Arrange burgers, butter-side down, on hot grate. Grill 4 minutes or until nicely browned. Brush top of patties lightly with melted butter and season with salt, pepper and granulated garlic. Turn with a spatula and continue grilling 4 more minutes for medium or until cooked to your preference. Remove from heat and set aside. Brush insides of buns with remaining melted butter. Place buns cut-side down on grill for last 2 minutes. Set out toppings. Place burgers on buns, garnish with your favorite toppings and serve.