WANTED: Contractor sought for allegedly not completing work; victim suffers loss of $36k

Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are searching for a man wanted on charges of felony theft, contractor misapplication of payments, home improvement fraud, and theft of assets of an aged or disabled person.

Darrell Glenn Cager Jr., 45, is wanted for reportedly not completing contracting work and misusing the victim's credit card to purchase supplies.

BRPD reports back on September 17, 2016, the 60-year-old victim entered into a written agreement with Cager for him to renovate part of her home and a separate family home. The victim reportedly initially paid Cager $27,535.20 for material and labor. Cager then reportedly contact the victim again, saying he needed additional materials.

The victim says she then gave Cager her Home Depot credit card to make said purchases and that between November and January, Cager charged $7,621.24 to the card. Once again, Cager reportedly contacted the victim, saying Home Depot did not have some items in stock. The victim then gave Cager her Lowe's credit card. In one month, Cager reportedly charged $13,067.49 to that card, and the victim says she has yet to see any of those items purchased.

The victim says Cager did complete some work on her home, but as of May 7, he has not attempted to contact her or completed the work. After deducting the value of the work completed, the victim is currently suffering a loss of around $36,000.

Anyone with information on Cager's whereabouts should contact the Financial Crimes Division at 225-389-3871 or call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

