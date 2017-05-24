Mayor responds to call from family of Alton Sterling to fire officers involved in shooting death

Attorneys representing the mothers of Alton Sterling's children have sent a letter to Mayor-president Sharon Weston Broome and Baton Rouge Police Chief Carl Dabadie, demanding the firing of the officers involved in the shooting death of Sterling.

The letter cites the officers' violations of BRPD's policies about de-escalation. The letter specifically references information the family says was provided to them by the Department of Justice that Officer Blane Salamoni allegedly put his gun to Sterling's head and said, "B****, I will shoot you in the mother f****** head," when he initially approached Sterling.

The attorneys have also requested all documents related to discipline involving BRPD officers.

The letter also acknowledges that Attorney General Jeff Landry's investigation is not to determine whether or not the officers involved in Sterling's death, Salamoni and Howie Lake II, should remain on the force, which is why they are making the request themselves.

The full letter can be read below:

Mayor Broome responded to the letter Wednesday evening, saying she wants the Sterling family to know she has "never stopped praying for them" and she believes the officer should be "removed from paid administrative leave and disciplined consistent with the severity of their actions."

She goes on to say that in Officer Salamoni's case, "this warrants termination."

Her full response can be read below:

