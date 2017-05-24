Family of Alton Sterling calls for firing of officers involved in shooting death

Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are searching for a man wanted on charges of felony theft, contractor misapplication of payments, home improvement fraud, and theft of assets of an aged or disabled person.More >>
Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are searching for a man wanted on charges of felony theft, contractor misapplication of payments, home improvement fraud, and theft of assets of an aged or disabled person.More >>
The Food Network filmed at Fat Cow on Wednesday, May 24.More >>
The Food Network filmed at Fat Cow on Wednesday, May 24.More >>
Roadway incidents for Wednesday, May 24.More >>
Roadway incidents for Wednesday, May 24.More >>
Attorneys representing the mothers of Alton Sterling's children have sent a letter to Mayor-president Sharon Weston Broome and Baton Rouge Police Chief Carl Dabadie, demanding the firing of the officers involved in the shooting death of Sterling.More >>
Attorneys representing the mothers of Alton Sterling's children have sent a letter to Mayor-president Sharon Weston Broome and Baton Rouge Police Chief Carl Dabadie, demanding the firing of the officers involved in the shooting death of Sterling.More >>
Three starving horses have been rescued from a pasture in Franklinton thanks to the work of a Good Samaritan, social media, and law enforcement.More >>
Three starving horses have been rescued from a pasture in Franklinton thanks to the work of a Good Samaritan, social media, and law enforcement.More >>
A parent's love knows no bounds. But what happens when you truly believe your child is going to harm himself or someone else? One family tells News 4 they made a heartbreaking decision about their son with autism, all because they felt they had no other options.More >>
A parent's love knows no bounds. But what happens when you truly believe your child is going to harm himself or someone else? One family tells News 4 they made a heartbreaking decision about their son with autism, all because they felt they had no other options.More >>
The puppy was spotted under a leaking tar storage container on the public property. According to the animal rescue group that posted about the situation on Facebook, it cried out for help, unable to move as one side of his body and his face were stuck in the substance.More >>
The puppy was spotted under a leaking tar storage container on the public property. According to the animal rescue group that posted about the situation on Facebook, it cried out for help, unable to move as one side of his body and his face were stuck in the substance.More >>
The school principal says the student and her parents signed a covenant, vowing the teen wouldn’t have sex.More >>
The school principal says the student and her parents signed a covenant, vowing the teen wouldn’t have sex.More >>
Following his resignation Tuesday afternoon, the principal of Kirbyville High School walked out his truck, where he apparently shot and killed himself, according to police.More >>
Following his resignation Tuesday afternoon, the principal of Kirbyville High School walked out his truck, where he apparently shot and killed himself, according to police.More >>
Addiction can be hard to talk about, but one Upstate family is opening up about the battle that claimed a 22-year-old woman's life.More >>
Addiction can be hard to talk about, but one Upstate family is opening up about the battle that claimed a 22-year-old woman's life.More >>
President Donald Trump fulfilled a major campaign promise Tuesday, proposing a $4.1 trillion budget plan, and Lowcountry families could feel the impact.More >>
President Donald Trump fulfilled a major campaign promise Tuesday, proposing a $4.1 trillion budget plan, and Lowcountry families could feel the impact.More >>
After one season on the Capstone, the University of Alabama Athletics Director has decided to relieve baseball head coach Greg Goff from his duties.More >>
After one season on the Capstone, the University of Alabama Athletics Director has decided to relieve baseball head coach Greg Goff from his duties.More >>
The Catawba County Sheriff's Office says the plants were found off Poultry Lane near Claremont.More >>
The Catawba County Sheriff's Office says the plants were found off Poultry Lane near Claremont.More >>
The Mississippi Highway Patrol says four people were killed in a rollover crash on I-10 in Jackson County Wednesday afternoon.More >>
The Mississippi Highway Patrol says four people were killed in a rollover crash on I-10 in Jackson County Wednesday afternoon.More >>