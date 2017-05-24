Baton Rouge private school to receive $1.1M from FEMA for flood recovery

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has approved an additional $1.1 million for flood recovery efforts in East Baton Rouge Parish.

Specifically, this disaster funding will help the Runnels School with reimbursements for damaged equipment and contents of the school. Items eligible for replacement include desks, bookshelves, supplies, instruments, electronics, and athletic equipment.

During the August 2016 flooding, schools throughout EBR Parish flooded and since then have received more than $6 million in aid from FEMA. Overall, FEMA has awarded more than $80 million for schools in EBR and other parishes.

FEMA's Public Assistance (PA) program has awarded more than $352 million to state and local governments and some non-profits for the repair or replacement of damaged facilities and infrastructure. This money also covers debris removal and emergency response activities in the designated parishes.

