Senate committee kills La. minimum wage bill with party-line vote

A bill that would have increased the minimum wage in Louisiana has died in the same Senate panel that killed a similar bill last year.

The vote went along party lines with three democrats voting for the boost to min wage and seven Republicans voting against.

“This is about decency. This is about giving people the ability to care for themselves,” said bill sponsor, Sen. Troy Carter, D-New Orleans. “We talk about benefits. We talk about people being on the federal government’s payroll. Here's an opportunity to give a person the pride to go out and work for themselves."

Carter’s legislation, which was backed by the governor, would have boosted the minimum wage to $8 per hour in 2018 and then to $8.50 starting in 2019. Louisiana currently uses the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour.

The bill made it through the first Senate committee on a party-line vote, with Democrats voting in support and Republicans voting against.

After the bill advanced out of committee, the governor released a statement praising the committee for advancing what he called a “modest, but meaningful” increase to the minimum wage.

“If we say that family values are critical to our way of life here in Louisiana, it’s time to start valuing the hard-working families who contribute a great deal to our communities," he continued.

A similar bill got through one committee, but then floundered in this same Senate committee last year. It never made it to the House.

