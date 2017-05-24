Man arrested for theft of camp in Bayou L'Ourse

A 30-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stealing major items from a camp in Bayou L'Ourse.

According to the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office, Robert Wyatt was arrested for allegedly taking a four-wheeler, welding machine, and welding leads from a camp located on Aristile Rd.

Officials say all of the stolen property was recovered after a search warrant was executed.

Wyatt was already incarcerated for a previous arrest and was on probation at the time of that arrest, officials say. They did not provide information about that unrelated case.

Wyatt is being held in the Assumption Parish Detention Center. He is being held without bond.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.