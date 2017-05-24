VP Mike Pence makes visit to flood victims who just moved back home

Vice President Mike Pence makes surprise visit to home of Denham Springs flood victims. (Source: WAFB)

Vice President Mike Pence made a visit to a family impacted by the August 2016 floods.

He congratulated Jimmy and Olive Morgan of Denham Springs on getting back into their flooded home.

The couple was rescued from the roof of their home during the flooding.

