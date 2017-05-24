Former LSU LB Kendell Beckwith signs with Bucs - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Former LSU LB Kendell Beckwith signs with Bucs

By Kirk Michelet, Producer
Kendell Beckwith signs with Tampa Bay (Source: WAFB) Kendell Beckwith signs with Tampa Bay (Source: WAFB)
TAMPA BAY, FL (WAFB) -

Former LSU linebacker Kendell Beckwith has signed a contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Beckwith was selected in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Bucs.

The Clinton, LA native finished his LSU career with 263 tackles, 24.5 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, one interception, eight passes defensed, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.  

Beckwith is still recovering from a knee injury he suffered against Florida last November. He is expected to compete for a spot at strongside linebacker and also offer the team depth at middle linebacker.

