Former LSU LB Kendell Beckwith signs with Bucs

Former LSU linebacker Kendell Beckwith has signed a contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Official! Kendell Beckwith, Jeremy McNichols and Stevie Tu'ikolovatu have signed their rookie contracts!



READ: https://t.co/fHlZUHhy2m pic.twitter.com/lgtevymEWi — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@TBBuccaneers) May 23, 2017

Beckwith was selected in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Bucs.

The Clinton, LA native finished his LSU career with 263 tackles, 24.5 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, one interception, eight passes defensed, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.

Beckwith is still recovering from a knee injury he suffered against Florida last November. He is expected to compete for a spot at strongside linebacker and also offer the team depth at middle linebacker.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.