LSU's Peterson suspended; Gilbert to take the mound for Tigers against Mizzou

Two hot Tigers will meet in the second round of the SEC Tournament in Hoover, AL.

LSU (39-17, 21-9) has won 12 of their last 14 games and Missouri (36-21, 14-16) has won seven straight games.

Missouri beat Texas A&M 12-7 in the first round of the tournament.

Sophomore Caleb Gilbert will take the mound for LSU. The Tigers had planned to start freshman pitcher Todd Peterson against Missouri, but he was suspended Tuesday for violation of team rules.

Gilbert is 3-1 on the season, with a 3.09 ERA. He has 41 strikeouts and only seven walks in 35.0 innings pitched.

Missouri will pitch freshman left-hander TJ Sikkema. Sikkema is 8-1 this year, with a 2.28 ERA and has struck out 79 batters in 75 innings pitched.

Brett Bond leads the Mizzou with a .314 batting average. He has 10 home runs, 13 doubles and 44 RBI on the season.

Nelson Mompierre is hitting .313, with six doubles and two home runs and Trey Harris leads the team with 12 home runs and 48 RBI.

The game will air on the SEC Network at approximately 4:30 p.m.

