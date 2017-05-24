WATCH LIVE: VP Mike Pence visits Baton Rouge area

Vice President Mike Pence will land in Baton Rouge around 10:40 a.m. for a "listening session" with business leaders and to make remarks, according to White House officials.

They added Pence will be meeting with "small businesses and job creators in the community."

One location included in a release from the White House is Cajun Industries in Port Allen.

