VP Mike Pence visits Baton Rouge area

Vice President Mike Pence landed in Baton Rouge around 10:40 a.m. for a "listening session" with business leaders and to make remarks.More >>
Vice President Mike Pence landed in Baton Rouge around 10:40 a.m. for a "listening session" with business leaders and to make remarks.More >>
Roadway incidents for Wednesday, May 24.More >>
Roadway incidents for Wednesday, May 24.More >>
A contractor accused of taking money from a homeowner to repair a flood-damaged house but not completing the work is facing charges.More >>
A contractor accused of taking money from a homeowner to repair a flood-damaged house but not completing the work is facing charges.More >>
A Baton Rouge man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a fatal crash that occurred in 2016 that killed a Tennessee man, says the Baton Rouge Police Department.More >>
A Baton Rouge man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a fatal crash that occurred in 2016 that killed a Tennessee man, says the Baton Rouge Police Department.More >>
House lawmakers agreed to toughen future standards for the TOPS program by a slim margin Tuesday.More >>
House lawmakers agreed to toughen future standards for the TOPS program by a slim margin Tuesday.More >>
The school principal says the student and her parents signed a covenant, vowing the teen wouldn’t have sex.More >>
The school principal says the student and her parents signed a covenant, vowing the teen wouldn’t have sex.More >>
A parent's love knows no bounds. But what happens when you truly believe your child is going to harm himself or someone else? One family tells News 4 they made a heartbreaking decision about their son with autism, all because they felt they had no other options.More >>
A parent's love knows no bounds. But what happens when you truly believe your child is going to harm himself or someone else? One family tells News 4 they made a heartbreaking decision about their son with autism, all because they felt they had no other options.More >>
The seat webbing may tear, not adequately restraining the child in a crash, according to testing by the Naitonal Highway Transportation Safety Administration.More >>
The seat webbing may tear, not adequately restraining the child in a crash, according to testing by the Naitonal Highway Transportation Safety Administration.More >>
The teacher and paraprofessional involved in a fight in front of students at Stone Mountain Middle School have been arrested and will be terminated by the district.More >>
The teacher and paraprofessional involved in a fight in front of students at Stone Mountain Middle School have been arrested and will be terminated by the district.More >>
An explosion struck an Ariana Grande concert attended by thousands of young music fans in northern England, killing at least 22 people and injuring dozens more.More >>
An explosion struck an Ariana Grande concert attended by thousands of young music fans in northern England, killing at least 22 people and injuring dozens more.More >>
A Playboy centerfold who snapped a photo of a naked 71-year-old woman in a gym locker room and posted it on social media with insults about the woman's body is expected to appear in court to resolve a criminal...More >>
A Playboy centerfold who snapped a photo of a naked 71-year-old woman in a gym locker room and posted it on social media with insults about the woman's body is expected to appear in court to resolve a criminal charge in Los Angeles.More >>
Addiction can be hard to talk about, but one Upstate family is opening up about the battle that claimed a 22-year-old woman's life.More >>
Addiction can be hard to talk about, but one Upstate family is opening up about the battle that claimed a 22-year-old woman's life.More >>
President Donald Trump fulfilled a major campaign promise Tuesday, proposing a $4.1 trillion budget plan, and Lowcountry families could feel the impact.More >>
President Donald Trump fulfilled a major campaign promise Tuesday, proposing a $4.1 trillion budget plan, and Lowcountry families could feel the impact.More >>
The government Tuesday night raised the threat to "critical", its highest level, following an emergency Cabinet session.More >>
The government Tuesday night raised the threat to "critical", its highest level, following an emergency Cabinet session.More >>
The Mississippi Highway Patrol says four people were killed in a rollover crash on I-10 in Jackson County.More >>
The Mississippi Highway Patrol says four people were killed in a rollover crash on I-10 in Jackson County.More >>