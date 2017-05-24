VP Mike Pence visits Baton Rouge area

Vice President Mike Pence landed in Baton Rouge around 10:40 a.m. for a "listening session" with business leaders and to make remarks.

Congressman Garret Graves was on the plane with VP Pence. Both were greeted at the airport by Gov. John Bel Edwards and Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome.

Pence is now headed to Cajun Industries in Port Allen.

Pence is scheduled to give remarks from Cajun Industries at roughly 1:15 p.m. We will live stream that in this story and on our Facebook page.

US Sen. John Kennedy issued the following statement on the vice president's trip to Louisiana:

"I am thrilled that Vice President Pence is taking the opportunity to visit Louisiana and see firsthand the negative impact of Obamacare on businesses," Kennedy said in a written release. "Unfortunately, I was not able to accompany him because of important votes in Washington on behalf of our people in Louisiana. I want to thank Vice President Pence for his invitation and wish him a warm welcome on behalf of all Louisianans."

