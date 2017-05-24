Warrant: Flood victim says contractor refused to finish repairs after argument

A contractor accused of taking money from a homeowner to repair a flood-damaged house but not completing the work is facing charges.More >>
A contractor accused of taking money from a homeowner to repair a flood-damaged house but not completing the work is facing charges.More >>
Headlines for local news, national news, weather, traffic, sports, and entertainment.More >>
Headlines for local news, national news, weather, traffic, sports, and entertainment.More >>
A Baton Rouge man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a fatal crash that occurred in 2016 that killed a Tennessee man, says the Baton Rouge Police Department.More >>
A Baton Rouge man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a fatal crash that occurred in 2016 that killed a Tennessee man, says the Baton Rouge Police Department.More >>
Roadway incidents for Wednesday, May 24.More >>
Roadway incidents for Wednesday, May 24.More >>
House lawmakers agreed to toughen future standards for the TOPS program by a slim margin Tuesday.More >>
House lawmakers agreed to toughen future standards for the TOPS program by a slim margin Tuesday.More >>
The school principal says the student and her parents signed a covenant, vowing the teen wouldn’t have sex.More >>
The school principal says the student and her parents signed a covenant, vowing the teen wouldn’t have sex.More >>
The seat webbing may tear, not adequately restraining the child in a crash, according to testing by the Naitonal Highway Transportation Safety Administration.More >>
The seat webbing may tear, not adequately restraining the child in a crash, according to testing by the Naitonal Highway Transportation Safety Administration.More >>
The government Tuesday night raised the threat to "critical", its highest level, following an emergency Cabinet session.More >>
The government Tuesday night raised the threat to "critical", its highest level, following an emergency Cabinet session.More >>
The Catawba County Sheriff's Office says the plants were found off Poultry Lane near Claremont.More >>
The Catawba County Sheriff's Office says the plants were found off Poultry Lane near Claremont.More >>
A deadly virus is threatening the crawfish industry in Southwest Louisiana. It's called white spot syndrome virus and it was first discovered in Thailand, but somehow it made its way to ponds in South Louisiana and specialists are struggling to find the funds to research a solution. “The catch was increasing and increasing and then it dropped 70% and that's when you saw the dead crawfish floating in the water,” said a crawfish farmer of 34 years, Ian Garbarino. He...More >>
A deadly virus is threatening the crawfish industry in Southwest Louisiana. It's called white spot syndrome virus and it was first discovered in Thailand, but somehow it made its way to ponds in South Louisiana and specialists are struggling to find the funds to research a solution. “The catch was increasing and increasing and then it dropped 70% and that's when you saw the dead crawfish floating in the water,” said a crawfish farmer of 34 years, Ian Garbarino. He...More >>
A Facebook post lit up social media after a man reportedly passed out on a couple's trunk and was carried down the interstate.More >>
A Facebook post lit up social media after a man reportedly passed out on a couple's trunk and was carried down the interstate.More >>
Addiction can be hard to talk about, but one Upstate family is opening up about the battle that claimed a 22-year-old woman's life.More >>
Addiction can be hard to talk about, but one Upstate family is opening up about the battle that claimed a 22-year-old woman's life.More >>
Doctors suggested their lives may be riddled with mental and physical disabilities.More >>
Doctors suggested their lives may be riddled with mental and physical disabilities.More >>
A Minden woman has been arrested for reportedly stealing approximately $391,000 from residents of a retirement home in Arcadia, reports the Attorney General's Department of Justice.More >>
A Minden woman has been arrested for reportedly stealing approximately $391,000 from residents of a retirement home in Arcadia, reports the Attorney General's Department of Justice.More >>