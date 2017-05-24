Warrant: Flood victim says contractor refused to finish repairs after argument

A contractor accused of taking money from a homeowner to repair a flood-damaged house but not completing the work is facing charges.

According to the arrest warrant, Wilson Reado Jr., 68, of Baton Rouge, accepted more than $70,000 to make repairs to a home damaged in the August 2016 floods, but then allegedly told the homeowner he didn’t want to finish the work after an argument with the homeowner and her son.

The document added the homeowner sent a certified letter to Reado advising him to complete the work or refund her money.

Reado was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of residential contractor fraud and felony theft.

Jail records show he was released after posting a $5,000 bond.

