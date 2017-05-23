BRPD urges residents to wear seat belts ahead of Memorial Day weekend

As part of the nationwide Click It or Ticket campaign, the Baton Rouge Police Department is teaming up with law enforcement agencies across the country to ticket drivers not wearing their seat belts.

As residents get in their cars to drive to vacation destinations this Memorial Day weekend, BRPD will be out enforcing seat belts laws for everyone's safety. This safety campaign will run through June 4.

If you are not wearing your seat belt, you will be ticketed.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.