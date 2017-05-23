Bill to toughen TOPS standards moves forward

House lawmakers agreed to toughen future standards for the TOPS program by a single vote Tuesday.

The bill would up the GPA required to achieve the lowest TOPS award from 2.5 to 2.75. The change would take effect in four years, so it wouldn't apply to current high school students.

Supporters say it'll cut the cost of the program while encouraging improved student performance. Opponents of the bill argue it will eliminate aid for thousands of students in need.

