Two new restaurants coming to Baton Rouge

One of Acadiana's most popular Italian and Mediterranean restaurants is coming to Baton Rouge, along with another location of a popular breakfast place.

Lafayette-based Double D Restaurant Group is building a Romacelli and a new location of Another Broken Egg Cafe. The first Romacelli and the new Another Broken Egg will be located near the corner of Airline Hwy. and Barringer Foreman Rd. Both restaurants will be located on the 1.6 acre property and will include indoor seating and a beautiful patio area.

"As Baton Rouge continues to grow, we felt the time was right to introduce our Italian restaurant concept to the market. Baton Rouge has been great to us with our Another Broken Egg concept and we are eager to open our fourth Romacelli in Louisiana," said Stuart Ottinger, president of Double D Restaurant Group.

There are currently Romacelli locations in Gonzales, Central, Monroe, and Lake Charles. Romacellil's features a large wine selection, gourmet pizzas, unique pasta dishes, homemade sandwiches, and fresh salads. All Romacelli locations also feature live music in the spring and fall and weekly specials.

Another Broken Egg Cafe offers up Louisiana seafood and many southern-inspired egg dishes with locally-sourced produce. The restaurant also features a full bar and genuine southern hospitality.

"While diners in Baton Rouge are very familiar with the delicious breakfast, brunch, and lunch menu Broken Egg offers, they will love Romacelli's fresh and creative lunch and dinner offerings. As we continue to grow in the region's restaurant landscape, our brand of affordable, upscale, foodie-oriented choices offering top-flight service will be a favorite among Baton Rouge diners," said Ottinger.

The new restaurants will create approximately 70 new jobs. Interested applicants can click here to view available job opportunities.

