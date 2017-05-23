Man arrested on vehicular homicide charge from 2016 after reportedly leading police on chase

A Baton Rouge man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a fatal crash that occurred in 2016 that killed a Tennessee man, says the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Bryan Kyzar, 54, was arrested Tuesday, May 23 after leading officers on a chase. Officers attempted to stop Kyzar for an observed traffic violation just before 3 p.m. Tuesday. Kyzar reportedly told officers he "wasn't going back to jail" and took off. It was then learned Kyzar was wanted in connection with a fatal crash that occurred on May 21, 2016. That crash claimed the life of George Mabon, 54, of Memphis, Tennessee.

After a pursuit, Kyzar was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of vehicular homicide, aggravated flight, and resisting an officer.

