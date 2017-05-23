LSU Police searching for driver who fled during traffic stop

LSU Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle who took off running after fleeing during a traffic stop.

According to officials, at roughly 11 a.m. an LSU Police officer attempted to stop a vehicle on Highland Rd. The driver kept going, but eventually stopped around South Johnson St.

A female passenger was reportedly taken in for questioning. It is unknown at this time whether or not she will face charges.

The driver got away, but a description was not provided.

Details are limited at this time. We will update this story with new information when it becomes available.

If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.