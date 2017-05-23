Raising Cane's donates $100k to pet therapy program in honor of late mascot

Roadway incidents for Tuesday, May 23.More >>
The West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office says around 11 a.m. on Tuesday morning, two white trucks, possibly drag racing down LA 1, caused the death of a Plaquemine woman.More >>
LSU Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle who took off running after fleeing during a traffic stop.More >>
Raising Cane's has donated $100,000 to Pet Partners, the national leader in demonstrating and promoting animal-assisted therapy, activities, and education.More >>
Investigators are looking into the death of an 8-month-old child.More >>
An explosion struck an Ariana Grande concert attended by thousands of young music fans in northern England, killing at least 22 people and injuring dozens more.More >>
Among the highlights in June: the critically acclaimed "Orange is the New Black," back for a fifth season and "Glow," an energetic at female wrestlers of the 1980s.More >>
The students entered the school Thursday wearing all black and wielding water guns and water balloons. Some even had on masks.More >>
Hinds County District Attorney Robert Shuler Smith said the three will be charged with auto theft and kidnapping in Hinds County.More >>
A Facebook post lit up social media after a man reportedly passed out on a couple's trunk and was carried down the interstate.More >>
To the casual observer, this looks like any other section of marsh. However, this spot in extreme Eastern New Orleans-- almost at the St. Tammany Parish line-- is unique.More >>
A Minden woman has been arrested for reportedly stealing approximately $391,000 from residents of a retirement home in Arcadia, reports the Attorney General's Department of Justice.More >>
Mississippi's leaders are being sued again over school funding, this time by the Southern Poverty Law Center on behalf of four black public school students.More >>
The puppy was spotted under a leaking tar storage container on the public property. According to the animal rescue group that posted about the situation on Facebook, it cried out for help, unable to move as one side of his body and his face were stuck in the substance.More >>
