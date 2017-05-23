Raising Cane's donates $100k to pet therapy program in honor of late mascot

Raising Cane's has donated $100,000 to Pet Partners, the national leader in demonstrating and promoting animal-assisted therapy, activities, and education.

The company was able to raise the money in just two weeks, and presented the check to Pet Partners on Tuesday, May 23.

Raising Cane's, which is named after its founder's beloved, late yellow lab, began selling limited edition Pet Therapy stuffed animals on April 30 in celebration of National Pet Therapy Day and in honor of Raising Cane II. One hundred percent of proceeds was given to Pet Partners.

Cane II, Raising Cane's mascot, was a certified therapy dog and visited both adults and children throughout her life. Raising Cane's chose Pet Partners to receive the donation because that was the organization that trained and certified Cane II.

"Cane II was a nationally registered per therapy dog who achieved the highest level of certification. For more than seven years, she and my wife, Gwen, spent several hundred hours visiting children and adults at hospitals, clinics, and nursing homes throughout the country. On her visits, she would climb gently onto the hospital beds of sick children and provide calming therapeutic care, work that dogs like her do on a daily basis. Raising Cane's has the most amazing customers, and I thank them all so much for helping us reach this lofty goal," said Todd Graves, founder and CEO of Raising Cane's.

More than 300 restaurants across the country participated in the fundraiser.

"We are extremely honored to be the recipient of such a generous donation. It's thanks to amazing partners like Raising Cane's and their customers that we are able to improve human health and well-being through pet therapy," said Annie Peters, president and CEO of Pet Partners.

