Coroner: Infant died from blunt force trauma

Investigators are looking into the death of an 8-month-old child.

According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner, Bryaneisha Washington-Dixon died on Wednesday, May 17 from blunt force trauma to her abdomen.

Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department confirm that the case is being investigated, but did not provide any additional information. They did say that no charges have been filed at this time.

Details are limited at this time. We will update this story with new information when it becomes available.

