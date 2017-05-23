Lions third baseman named Southland Conference Player of the Year

Southeastern Louisiana third baseman Taylor Schwaner has been named the Southland Conference Player of the Year.

Schwaner hit .321 this season, with 13 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs, 68 RBI and 14 stolen bases.

Lions pitcher Mac Sceroler joined Schwaner on the All-Southland Conference First-Team.

The Denham Springs native finished the season with a 9-1 record, a 2.83 ERA and 104 strikeouts.

Second baseman Carson Crites and Drew Avans (utility player) earned second-team honors, while pitcher Corey Gaconi was named to the third-team.

The Lions finished 35-18 overall and 20-10 in conference play, earning the No. 2 seed in the Southland Conference Tournament. SLU will face UNO Wednesday at 12 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.