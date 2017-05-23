Food Network to film at Fat Cow; diners needed

The Food Network will be filming at Fat Cow on Wednesday, May 24 and the restaurant is looking for diners to fill up the place.

Filming will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the restaurant, which is located at 4350 Highland Rd. The restaurant is asking for diners to come dressed nicely to enjoy some great good and drinks. No purchase is necessary.

Diners should arrive a little before 11:30 a.m. Click here to get more information about the event on the restaurant's Facebook page.

