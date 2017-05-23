Food Network films at Fat Cow - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Food Network films at Fat Cow

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: Fat Cow Source: Fat Cow
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

The Food Network filmed at Fat Cow on Wednesday, May 24. 

The filming took place from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the restaurant, which is located at 4350 Highland Rd. The restaurant asked for diners to come dressed nicely to enjoy some great food and drinks. 

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly