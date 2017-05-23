Unclaimed property scam could fool you with fake 'official' letterhead

Officials say an old scam is recirculating and this time it could fool you.

"The fraudulent correspondence has been arriving by both mail and email and appears official, because it is on letterhead from the National Association of Unclaimed Property Administrators (NAUPA)," states a press release from State Treasurer Ron Henson.

The scammers are attempting to get your personal information to steal your money.

"NAUPA is a legitimate organization, but it does not handle unclaimed property returns and would not contact you directly with information about your unclaimed property," said Treasurer Henson. "All unclaimed property correspondence, outreach and returns are handled at the state level."

Although this is not a new scam, it has increased "tenfold in the past year."

"We do not ask for your personal information upfront, and there's never a fee to claim your unclaimed property," said Treasurer Henson. "If you ever have any doubts about whether something is legitimate or a scam, please give us a call or visit our website."

The best way to avoid being scammed is to go to the official unclaimed property website, or call the toll-free hotline at 1-888-925-4127 (weekdays 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.).

