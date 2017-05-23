Funeral arrangements set for 3 killed in Ascension Parish crash

Funeral arrangements have been set for two of the three victims of a car crash on Airline Hwy. in Ascension Parish.

Visitation for Austin Kiernan, 22, will be held on Wednesday, May 24 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Ourso Funeral Home in Gonzales.

The services for Sydney Persac, 19, will be held at the same location the following day from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Arrangements for the third victim, Tomas Jones, 23, have not been released.

All three were from St. Amant.

“He was kind-hearted person, big soul. He's a good person,” said Emily Theriot, one of Kiernan’s family members. “These were young kids, 23, 22, and 19 years old, coming home from living life -- and I think a lot of people take this for granted.”

Jonaes, Kiernan, and Persac were in New Orleans and were reportedly traveling north on Airline Hwy. when the wreck occurred.

They discovered the crash site late Thursday after Kiernan’s brother tracked Kiernan’s cell phone, leading them to the location.

Senior Tpr. Bryan Lee with LSP says the crash may have occurred early Thursday morning.

It's not yet known what caused the car to go off the highway, though Lee suggests the car may have been speeding.

The car went airborne after hitting the embankment and slammed into a tree, which caused the car to split in half. The vehicle then landed in the bayou, according to Lee.

Investigators say they don't know if the people inside the car were wearing seat belts, but all three of them were found outside of it. All three victims were pronounced dead at the scene by the Ascension Parish Coroner's Office.

According to Lee, troopers have not yet determined who was driving the car at the time of the crash. The cause of the wreck is still being investigated.

