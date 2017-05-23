Emergency crews working fatal crash on Hwy. 1 in Port Allen

Emergency crews are working a serious crash on Hwy. 1 in West Baton Rouge Parish.

The crash happened shortly after 11 a.m. in the Port Allen area.

Officials confirm that one person is dead and four others are being treated for injuries.

The cause of the crash and number of vehicles involved was not provided.

Details are limited at this time. We will update this story with new information when it becomes available.

