Alleged drag racing kills Plaquemine woman on Hwy. 1 in Port Allen

The West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office says around 11 a.m. on Tuesday morning, two white trucks, possibly drag racing down LA 1, caused the death of a Plaquemine woman.

Gina Marks, 22, was killed after she was ejected from one of the trucks involved in the alleged drag racing. The driver of the truck she was the passenger in, was her own brother, Vinny Marks, 24.

Lt. Ken Albarez with WBRSO says an elderly man in a gray pickup, identified as David Sercey, was headed southbound on LA 1 and approcahed the light to turn into the Walmart. As Sercey turned, the two trucks headed towards him and in order to not hit him, Marks clipped his truck and as a result, ended up flipped in a ditch. Gina was ejected and killed.

The other truck over-corrected and kept going. Deputies are searching for the other white truck involved in the alleged drag racing, which has a Florida license plate.

Sercey was ticketed with failure to yield. Marks was charged with driving under suspension. Deputies are awaiting results of a blood test on both Sercey and Marks. Pending the results, the case could go before a West Baton Rouge Parish grand jury.

Anyone with information on the white truck with a Florida plate is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

