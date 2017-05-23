Rapper NBA YoungBoy released from jail after pleading guilty to lesser charge

A Baton Rouge rapper has been released from jail after he pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.

According to the lawyer representing Kentrell Gaulden, aka NBA YoungBoy, Judge Bonnie Jackson granted a post-conviction bond of $50,000 after he pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.

Gaulden, 17, was arrested in roughly six months ago after police identified him as a suspect for a shooting incident. He is charged with two counts of attempted second-degree murder.

On Monday, May 22, Gaulden pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated assault with a firearm.

The 17-year-old confessed to firing a gun multiple times during a drive-by shooting that happened in the 2000 block of Kentucky St. on November 2, 2016.

Investigators issued a warrant for Gaulden's arrested. He was located on November 28 in Austin, TX at a concert and was arrested by local authorities.

Gaulden was brought back to Louisiana and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Wednesday, December 7.

Investigators say this shooting is believed to be retaliation for the shooting death of Keondrae Ricks, 18, who was found shot to death in the 2000 block of Nebraska Street less than eight hours before the drive-by shooting incident.

After several months of investigation, police arrested Trashone Coates, 17, and Monte Carey, 27, for Ricks' death.

According to an article published by The Fader shortly after the historic flooding in August, Gaulden was courted by several record labels and was planning to permanently move to the West Coast.

“The Baton Rouge he raps about is dark and treacherous, a city where no one’s business stays secret and betrayal lurks around every corner,” states the article. “YoungBoy brings this environment to life, alternating between gruff-voiced street storytelling and melodic hooks heaved from his chest.”

Gaulden’s first mixtape, “Life Before Fame,” was released in 2015.

EDITORIAL NOTE: This story originally stated that Gaulden was released after his bond was reduced.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.