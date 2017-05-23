Rapper NBA YoungBoy released from jail after BR judge approves bond reduction

A Baton Rouge rapper has been released from jail after a judge approved a motion to reduce his bond.

Kentrell Gaulden, aka NBA YoungBoy, was granted a bond reduction by Judge Bonnie Jackson. His original bond was set at $200,000, but was reduced Monday to $50,000, according to court and prison records.

Gaulden was arrested in roughly six months ago after police identified him as a suspect for a shooting incident. He is charged with two counts of attempted second-degree murder.

The 17-year-old is accused of firing a gun multiple times during a drive-by shooting that happened in the 2000 block of Kentucky St. on November 2, 2016. The report indicates that Gaulden was the alleged driver of the vehicle. There were two other passengers and one was shot in the neck.

Investigators say the passenger who was shot in the neck was transported to a local hospital and has been released from the hospital. They have not released that person's name, but say he does have charges pending against him.

The driver of the vehicle, who is a juvenile, was later arrested and booked into the Juvenile Detention Center for principal to attempted first-degree murder.

Investigators issued a warrant for Gaulden's arrested. He was located on November 28 in Austin, TX at a concert and was arrested by local authorities.

Gaulden was brought back to Louisiana and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Wednesday, December 7.

Investigators say this shooting is believed to be retaliation for the shooting death of Keondrae Ricks, 18, who was found shot to death in the 2000 block of Nebraska Street less than eight hours before the drive-by shooting incident.

After several months of investigation, police arrested Trashone Coates, 17, and Monte Carey, 27, for Ricks' death.

According to an article published by The Fader shortly after the historic flooding in August, Gaulden was courted by several record labels and was planning to permanently move to the West Coast.

“The Baton Rouge he raps about is dark and treacherous, a city where no one’s business stays secret and betrayal lurks around every corner,” states the article. “YoungBoy brings this environment to life, alternating between gruff-voiced street storytelling and melodic hooks heaved from his chest.”

Gaulden’s first mixtape, “Life Before Fame,” was released in 2015.

