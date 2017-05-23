Rapper NBA YoungBoy released from jail after BR judge approves bond reduction

Meteorologist Jay Grymes said there is mainly good news regarding the latest update on the threat of heavy rains overnight. He said there are only few, if any, thunderstorms with this passing shield of rain and only isolated areas with 1" or more.More >>
Roadway incidents for Tuesday, May 23.More >>
A Baton Rouge rapper has been released from jail after a judge approved a motion to reduce his bond.More >>
A man accused of injuring an elderly woman is facing battery and other charges, according to investigators. The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office reported Michael Rodrigue, 56, of Labadieville, was arrested Sunday evening.More >>
A Baton Rouge chef will soon appear on an episode of The Food Network's hit show "Chopped."More >>
An explosion struck an Ariana Grande concert attended by thousands of young music fans in northern England, killing at least 22 people and injuring dozens more.More >>
The students entered the school Thursday wearing all black and wielding water guns and water balloons. Some even had on masks.More >>
Roger Moore, a British actor known primarily for his portrayal of James Bond, has died. He was 89.More >>
A Facebook post lit up social media after a man reportedly passed out on a couple's trunk and was carried down the interstate.More >>
Officials said the bones are confirmed to be a human foot and partial ankle inside a woman's white Reebok sneaker.More >>
The shooting of a 77-year-old woman in Mississippi has been ruled a justifiable homicide.More >>
The man referred to as "Mike" in the video yelled racial slurs and profanities, and at one point, even appeared to physically assault Torres.More >>
The three suspects arrested for the kidnapping and murder of 6-year-old Kingston Frazier are in court right now. Their court appearance was scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday, May 22.More >>
Lt. Emily McKinley with the Louisville Metro Police Department's Homicide Unit said shots were fired during a fight at a home behind the little boy's house in the 2100 block of West Madison Street.More >>
Gov. Henry McMaster signed the law last week. It is so new that most law enforcement officers in the Palmetto State reportedly don't know about it, let alone parents.More >>
