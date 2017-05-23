OUR TURN: Best of the Class

Being a part of the team here at WAFB, we have the opportunity to be a part of many rewarding experiences, and topping that list is our “Best of the Class” project that honors the top graduating seniors at 90 high schools throughout our region.

We’ve been providing this recognition to the top students for the past 28 years, but it never gets old because every student and every parent has a story they’re proud to tell. You’ll see promotional messages on WAFB and our other stations over the next few weeks as we say “congratulations” to every one of these outstanding students.

While we’re at it, we’d like offer a special shout out to Kayla LeBlanc and Shayla LeBlanc. They are the co-valedictorians of Brusly High School and they have a lot in common. They both have 4.3 grade point averages, they’re both considering becoming doctors and they’re twin sisters.

Congratulations to Kayla, Shayla, and all of our “Best of the Class” honorees.

That's "Our Turn." Now, it's your turn. To comment on this segment or anything else, visit us on Facebook or send an email to yourturn@wafb.com.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.