Man accused of injuring elderly woman and damaging things in her home

A man accused of injuring an elderly woman is facing battery and other charges, according to investigators. The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office reported Michael Rodrigue, 56, of Labadieville, was arrested Sunday evening.More >>
Roadway incidents for Tuesday, May 23.More >>
A Baton Rouge chef will soon appear on an episode of The Food Network's hit show "Chopped."More >>
A man arrested twice in April for allegedly breaking into vehicles was arrested again on burglary and other charges. According to the probable cause report, Cole Allen, 18, of Greenwell Springs, is accused of breaking into a concession stand near the baseball field at Central High.More >>
Do you want to win $20 in free gas? Pelican State Credit Union is giving away $20 in free gas to the first 200 people who visit Popingo at 37384 Perkins Road in Prairieville on Tuesday.More >>
An explosion struck an Ariana Grande concert attended by thousands of young music fans in northern England, killing at least 22 people and injuring dozens more.More >>
Roger Moore, a British actor known primarily for his portrayal of James Bond, has died. He was 89.More >>
The students entered the school Thursday wearing all black and wielding water guns and water balloons. Some even had on masks.More >>
More than 50 others are injured, police said.More >>
Officials said the bones are confirmed to be a human foot and partial ankle inside a woman's white Reebok sneaker.More >>
A Facebook post lit up social media after a man reportedly passed out on a couple's trunk and was carried down the interstate.More >>
A Cherokee Village man returned home last week to find his mother lying in a pool of blood, covered in bite marks. Now, his mother is dead and the woman hired to care for her is in jail.More >>
Lt. Emily McKinley with the Louisville Metro Police Department's Homicide Unit said shots were fired during a fight at a home behind the little boy's house in the 2100 block of West Madison Street.More >>
A Minden woman has been arrested for reportedly stealing approximately $391,000 from residents of a retirement home in Arcadia, reports the Attorney General's Department of Justice.More >>
The superintendent of Calvary Baptist Academy stopped the school's third and final valedictorian speech in mid-sentence during their graduation ceremony on Thursday night in Shreveport. But it has only generated more talk and more controversy about why it was stopped.More >>
