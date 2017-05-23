Man accused of injuring elderly woman and damaging things in her home

A man accused of injuring an elderly woman is facing battery and other charges, according to investigators.

The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office reported Michael Rodrigue, 56, of Labadieville, was arrested Sunday evening.

According to deputies, the 79-year-old victim said Rodrigue destroyed things in her home and injured her when he allegedly slammed a door on her arm.

Sheriff Leland Falcon said Rodrigue was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on charges of simple battery of the infirmed, aggravated battery, simple criminal damage to property, and disturbing the peace.

He added Rodrigue is being held pending a bond hearing.

