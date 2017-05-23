Man arrested twice in connection with vehicle burglaries faces additional counts

A man arrested twice in April for allegedly breaking into vehicles was arrested again on burglary and other charges. According to the probable cause report, Cole Allen, 18, of Greenwell Springs, is accused of breaking into a concession stand near the baseball field at Central High.More >>
A man arrested twice in April for allegedly breaking into vehicles was arrested again on burglary and other charges. According to the probable cause report, Cole Allen, 18, of Greenwell Springs, is accused of breaking into a concession stand near the baseball field at Central High.More >>
Headlines for local news, national news, weather, traffic, sports, and entertainment.More >>
Headlines for local news, national news, weather, traffic, sports, and entertainment.More >>
Do you want to win $20 in free gas? Pelican State Credit Union is giving away $20 in free gas to the first 200 people who visit Popingo at 37384 Perkins Road in Prairieville on Tuesday.More >>
Do you want to win $20 in free gas? Pelican State Credit Union is giving away $20 in free gas to the first 200 people who visit Popingo at 37384 Perkins Road in Prairieville on Tuesday.More >>
Meteorologist Jay Grymes said there is mainly good news regarding the latest update on the threat of heavy rains overnight. He said there are only few, if any, thunderstorms with this passing shield of rain and only isolated areas with 1" or more.More >>
Meteorologist Jay Grymes said there is mainly good news regarding the latest update on the threat of heavy rains overnight. He said there are only few, if any, thunderstorms with this passing shield of rain and only isolated areas with 1" or more.More >>
Louisiana is holding outreach sessions to help homeowners with damage from last year's floods to fill out a survey that is the initial step to requesting aid from the state.More >>
Louisiana is holding outreach sessions to help homeowners with damage from last year's floods to fill out a survey that is the initial step to requesting aid from the state.More >>
An explosion struck an Ariana Grande concert attended by thousands of young music fans in northern England, killing at least 22 people and injuring dozens more.More >>
An explosion struck an Ariana Grande concert attended by thousands of young music fans in northern England, killing at least 22 people and injuring dozens more.More >>
A Facebook post lit up social media after a man reportedly passed out on a couple's trunk and was carried down the interstate.More >>
A Facebook post lit up social media after a man reportedly passed out on a couple's trunk and was carried down the interstate.More >>
Lt. Emily McKinley with the Louisville Metro Police Department's Homicide Unit said shots were fired during a fight at a home behind the little boy's house in the 2100 block of West Madison Street.More >>
Lt. Emily McKinley with the Louisville Metro Police Department's Homicide Unit said shots were fired during a fight at a home behind the little boy's house in the 2100 block of West Madison Street.More >>
Officials said the bones are confirmed to be a human foot and partial ankle inside a woman's white Reebok sneaker.More >>
Officials said the bones are confirmed to be a human foot and partial ankle inside a woman's white Reebok sneaker.More >>
Gov. Henry McMaster signed the law last week. It is so new that most law enforcement officers in the Palmetto State reportedly don't know about it, let alone parents.More >>
Gov. Henry McMaster signed the law last week. It is so new that most law enforcement officers in the Palmetto State reportedly don't know about it, let alone parents.More >>
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.More >>
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.More >>
A Minden woman has been arrested for reportedly stealing approximately $391,000 from residents of a retirement home in Arcadia, reports the Attorney General's Department of Justice.More >>
A Minden woman has been arrested for reportedly stealing approximately $391,000 from residents of a retirement home in Arcadia, reports the Attorney General's Department of Justice.More >>
The three suspects arrested for the kidnapping and murder of 6-year-old Kingston Frazier are in court right now. Their court appearance was scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday, May 22.More >>
The three suspects arrested for the kidnapping and murder of 6-year-old Kingston Frazier are in court right now. Their court appearance was scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday, May 22.More >>
The students entered the school Thursday wearing all black and wielding water guns and water balloons. Some even had on masks.More >>
The students entered the school Thursday wearing all black and wielding water guns and water balloons. Some even had on masks.More >>