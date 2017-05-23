Man arrested twice in connection with vehicle burglaries faces additional counts

A man arrested twice in April for allegedly breaking into vehicles was arrested again on burglary and other charges.

According to the probable cause report, Cole Allen, 18, of Greenwell Springs, is accused of breaking into a concession stand near the baseball field at Central High. The report stated there was about $3,000 worth of damage to appliances, electronics and food.

It added some of the items were taken out of the building and burned just outside of it. Authorities said the break-in happened on April 22 or April 23.

Investigators reported a match to Allen’s fingerprint was found inside the concession stand on a piece of equipment and they added he did not have permission to be inside the building.

According to authorities, during questioning about the concession stand break-in, Cole reportedly told detectives "he wished to come clean on other burglaries that he was involved in."

He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of burglary of an inhabited dwelling or residence, simple arson, simple criminal damage to property, theft of a firearm, and four counts of simple burglary for allegedly breaking into vehicles. The probable cause report states some of the vehicle break-ins go back to November 2016. It added all of the vehicle break-ins happened in Old Biltmore Subdivision.

His bond is set at $57,500.

