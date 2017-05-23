LSU RB Lanard Fournette faces illegal gambling charge

LSU sophomore running back Lanard Fournette is out on bond Tuesday morning, after authorities say he was gambling illegally.

According to the arrest report, Fournette got into L’Auberge Casino in Baton Rouge on Saturday with a driver’s license that wasn’t his. The report stated he immediately left the casino after being questioned by security.

Fournette was booked into parish prison Monday afternoon. He is charged with using a fake ID to gamble. Court documents indicate his bond was set at $1,000.

The three-star prospect is the younger brother of former LSU star running back Leonard Fournette, who was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars with the fourth overall pick in this year’s NFL Draft.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.