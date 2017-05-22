Sen. Cassidy announces National Seersucker Day to be held June 8

Police reform in Baton Rouge is something a number of community groups have talked about since last summer’s tragic events, but one group is now one step closer to creating change by coming up with a list of policy recommendations they plan to present to the EBR metro council this week.More >>
Police reform in Baton Rouge is something a number of community groups have talked about since last summer’s tragic events, but one group is now one step closer to creating change by coming up with a list of policy recommendations they plan to present to the EBR metro council this week.More >>
Senator Bill Cassidy announced Monday that National Seersucker Day will be held this year on Thursday, June 8.More >>
Senator Bill Cassidy announced Monday that National Seersucker Day will be held this year on Thursday, June 8.More >>
This was supposed to be the year to shake up the tax system and put an end to the constant cycle of budget shortfalls. However, lawmakers have already thrown several key proposals from a non-partisan task force in the trash can.More >>
This was supposed to be the year to shake up the tax system and put an end to the constant cycle of budget shortfalls. However, lawmakers have already thrown several key proposals from a non-partisan task force in the trash can.More >>
A woman has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for her involvement in a shooting back in January of 2015 that injured an Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office deputy, reports the 23rd Judicial District Court.More >>
A woman has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for her involvement in a shooting back in January of 2015 that injured an Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office deputy, reports the 23rd Judicial District Court.More >>
A man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to simple burglary, reports the 23rd Judicial District Court.More >>
A man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to simple burglary, reports the 23rd Judicial District Court.More >>
About 50 others are injured, police said.More >>
About 50 others are injured.More >>
The three suspects arrested for the kidnapping and murder of 6-year-old Kingston Frazier are in court right now. Their court appearance was scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday, May 22.More >>
The three suspects arrested for the kidnapping and murder of 6-year-old Kingston Frazier are in court right now. Their court appearance was scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday, May 22.More >>
Lt. Emily McKinley with the Louisville Metro Police Department's Homicide Unit said shots were fired during a fight at a home behind the little boy's house in the 2100 block of West Madison Street.More >>
Lt. Emily McKinley with the Louisville Metro Police Department's Homicide Unit said shots were fired during a fight at a home behind the little boy's house in the 2100 block of West Madison Street.More >>
A Cherokee Village man returned home last week to find his mother lying in a pool of blood, covered in bite marks. Now, his mother is dead and the woman hired to care for her is in jail.More >>
A Cherokee Village man returned home last week to find his mother lying in a pool of blood, covered in bite marks. Now, his mother is dead and the woman hired to care for her is in jail.More >>
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.More >>
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.More >>
A Facebook post by Mississippi State Representative Karl Oliver is causing quite a stir online. Oliver, a Republican from District 46, represents Carroll, Grenada, Leflore, Montgomery and Webster counties.More >>
A Facebook post by Mississippi State Representative Karl Oliver is causing quite a stir online. Oliver, a Republican from District 46, represents Carroll, Grenada, Leflore, Montgomery and Webster counties.More >>
Trump's blueprint for the 2018 budget year includes a wave of cuts to benefit programs such as Medicaid, federal employee pensions, welfare benefits and farm subsidies.More >>
Trump's blueprint for the 2018 budget year includes a wave of cuts to benefit programs such as Medicaid, federal employee pensions, welfare benefits and farm subsidies.More >>
A Minden woman has been arrested for reportedly stealing approximately $391,000 from residents of a retirement home in Arcadia, reports the Attorney General's Department of Justice.More >>
A Minden woman has been arrested for reportedly stealing approximately $391,000 from residents of a retirement home in Arcadia, reports the Attorney General's Department of Justice.More >>
You've called about it. Some even have offered advice. Now we have an update on whether that snake has been removed from a Shreveport woman's car.More >>
You've called about it. Some even have offered advice. Now we have an update on whether that snake has been removed from a Shreveport woman's car.More >>