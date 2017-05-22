Sen. Cassidy announces National Seersucker Day to be held June 8

Senator Bill Cassidy announced Monday that National Seersucker Day will be held this year on Thursday, June 8.

"National Seersucker Day celebrates American made products. Seersucker suits originated in Louisiana, but are now worn across the country. Seersucker Thursday began in 1996 and I am proud to continue this tradition alongside my colleague, Senator Feinstein," said Cassidy.

The original seersucker suit was created in Louisiana. Sen. Trent Lott brought the tradition to Congress back in '96, but the tradition was briefly discontinued in 2012. Cassidy reintroduced National Seersucker Day to the House in 2014 and has continued the tradition since.

Cassidy urges everyone to put on their seersucker clothes as part of a celebration of American products. Click here to read the full letter Cassidy and Feinstein sent inviting their fellow senators to participate.

